iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 40.06% Rise

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 6.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $583.88M, closed the recent trade at $16.46 per share which meant it gained $4.71 on the day or 40.06% during that session. The ITOS stock price is -48.24% off its 52-week high price of $24.40 and 31.11% above the 52-week low of $11.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 284.36K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) trade information

Sporting 40.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the ITOS stock price touched $16.46 or saw a rise of 8.2%. Year-to-date, iTeos Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -15.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) have changed 14.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.91% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $32.00 while the price target rests at a high of $48.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -191.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -94.41% from the levels at last check today.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that iTeos Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -227.34%, compared to 12.50% for the industry.

ITOS Dividends

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.