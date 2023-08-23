Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 2.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.41B, closed the last trade at $9.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -3.70% during that session. The IRWD stock price is -35.26% off its 52-week high price of $12.66 and -1.71% below the 52-week low of $9.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.19 million shares.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) trade information

Sporting -3.70% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the IRWD stock price touched $9.36 or saw a rise of 6.21%. Year-to-date, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -24.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) have changed -12.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.31.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -454.17%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -42.90% and -37.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $113.35 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $117.49 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $109.36 million and $107.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.60% for the current quarter and 9.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.80% over the past 5 years.

IRWD Dividends

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.26% with a share float percentage of 106.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 361 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 25.8 million shares worth more than $274.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 16.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sarissa Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 16.39 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $174.39 million and represent 10.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.07% shares in the company for having 10.9 million shares of worth $125.59 million while later fund manager owns 10.16 million shares of worth $114.52 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 6.59% of company’s outstanding stock.