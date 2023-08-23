Investor Trust Slackened After Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) Shares Dropped By -$0.69

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 2.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.66B, closed the last trade at $32.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.69 on the day or -2.11% during that session. The BN stock price is -31.27% off its 52-week high price of $42.11 and 11.94% above the 52-week low of $28.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Brookfield Corporation (BN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.98.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) trade information

Sporting -2.11% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the BN stock price touched $32.08 or saw a rise of 4.24%. Year-to-date, Brookfield Corporation shares have moved 1.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) have changed -9.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33.00 while the price target rests at a high of $65.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -102.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.87% from current levels.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -6.96% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -95.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.48 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.55 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $28.4 billion and $32.7 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -94.80% for the current quarter and -95.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -50.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.25%.

BN Dividends

Brookfield Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.28 at a share yield of 0.87%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.08% with a share float percentage of 65.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brookfield Corporation having a total of 943 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brookfield Corp /ON/ with over 133.72 million shares worth more than $4.5 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Brookfield Corp /ON/ held 8.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 102.93 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.46 billion and represent 6.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.38% shares in the company for having 22.56 million shares of worth $732.16 million while later fund manager owns 17.65 million shares of worth $572.87 million as of Apr 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.08% of company’s outstanding stock.