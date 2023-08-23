Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) Share Prices Gained By $0.77

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 2.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.53B, closed the last trade at $49.90 per share which meant it gained $0.77 on the day or 1.57% during that session. The Z stock price is -14.61% off its 52-week high price of $57.19 and 47.62% above the 52-week low of $26.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.82 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zillow Group Inc. (Z) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Macy’s Inc.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Sporting 1.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the Z stock price touched $49.90 or saw a rise of 8.79%. Year-to-date, Zillow Group Inc. shares have moved 54.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have changed -6.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $56.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $36.00 while the price target rests at a high of $68.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -36.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.86% from current levels.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 14.58% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 44.05% over the past 5 years.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.38% with a share float percentage of 106.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zillow Group Inc. having a total of 588 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 36.39 million shares worth more than $1.83 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd held 21.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 22.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.15 billion and represent 13.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.14% shares in the company for having 7.06 million shares of worth $311.95 million while later fund manager owns 5.62 million shares of worth $248.36 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.29% of company’s outstanding stock.