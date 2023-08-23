Investor Confidence Is Shaken After The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: RTL) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.02

The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $931.73M, closed the recent trade at $6.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.21% during that session. The RTL stock price is -10.73% off its 52-week high price of $7.74 and 36.34% above the 52-week low of $4.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (RTL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) trade information

Sporting -0.21% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the RTL stock price touched $6.99 or saw a rise of 1.41%. Year-to-date, The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. shares have moved 17.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) have changed -4.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.43% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -57.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -43.06% from the levels at last check today.

The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (RTL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.21%, compared to -6.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.80% over the past 5 years.

RTL Dividends

The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.85 at a share yield of 12.15%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.28% with a share float percentage of 58.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. having a total of 339 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 19.25 million shares worth more than $130.15 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 18.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.1 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.54 million and represent 12.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.60% shares in the company for having 5.94 million shares of worth $40.55 million while later fund manager owns 3.94 million shares of worth $23.37 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.72% of company’s outstanding stock.