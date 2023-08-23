Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Has A Promising Outlook For 2023

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) has a beta value of 0.22 and has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.41M, closed the recent trade at $1.92 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 6.67% during that session. The IMMX stock price is -71.35% off its 52-week high price of $3.29 and 64.58% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 75320.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 140.34K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) trade information

Sporting 6.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the IMMX stock price touched $1.92 or saw a rise of 4.0%. Year-to-date, Immix Biopharma Inc. shares have moved -16.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) have changed -6.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 59300.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.55% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -629.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -316.67% from the levels at last check today.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -17.24% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.50% for the industry.

IMMX Dividends

Immix Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.27% with a share float percentage of 4.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immix Biopharma Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lynwood Capital Management Inc. with over 0.2 million shares worth more than $0.54 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. held 1.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.28 million and represent 0.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.34% shares in the company for having 54948.0 shares of worth $0.11 million while later fund manager owns 52979.0 shares of worth $96421.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.