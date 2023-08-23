iBio Inc. (IBIO)’s -5.51% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) has a beta value of -3.11 and has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.66M, closed the last trade at $0.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -5.51% during that session. The IBIO stock price is -4486.11% off its 52-week high price of $16.51 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 644.07K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that iBio Inc. (IBIO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$3.42.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) trade information

Sporting -5.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the IBIO stock price touched $0.36 or saw a rise of 18.18%. Year-to-date, iBio Inc. shares have moved -19.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) have changed -35.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -177.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -177.78% from current levels.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -78.49% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -79.00%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $200k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.40% over the past 5 years.

IBIO Dividends

iBio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between September 25 and September 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.81% with a share float percentage of 11.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iBio Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.51 million shares worth more than $0.31 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 2.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94550.0 and represent 0.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.72% shares in the company for having 0.34 million shares of worth $0.15 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $0.16 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.04% of company’s outstanding stock.