How Will First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Perform In Months To Come?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 0.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.38B, closed the recent trade at $179.87 per share which meant it gained $3.37 on the day or 1.91% during that session. The FSLR stock price is -28.98% off its 52-week high price of $232.00 and 36.85% above the 52-week low of $113.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.92 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.27.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

Sporting 1.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the FSLR stock price touched $179.87 or saw a rise of 6.05%. Year-to-date, First Solar Inc. shares have moved 20.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have changed -10.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $243.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.23% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $157.56 while the price target rests at a high of $332.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -84.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.4% from the levels at last check today.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Solar Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,946.34%, compared to 24.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 593.50% and 4,971.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.50%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $951.32 million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.21 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $748.61 million and $1 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.10% for the current quarter and 20.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -109.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.64%.

FSLR Dividends

First Solar Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 25 and October 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.46% with a share float percentage of 90.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Solar Inc. having a total of 1,104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.21 million shares worth more than $2.38 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 12.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 11.76 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.12 billion and represent 11.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.93% shares in the company for having 3.13 million shares of worth $565.39 million while later fund manager owns 2.31 million shares of worth $417.47 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.17% of company’s outstanding stock.