How Will Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH) Perform In Months To Come?

Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $80.61M, closed the last trade at $5.51 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 8.46% during that session. The DCTH stock price is -45.01% off its 52-week high price of $7.99 and 57.53% above the 52-week low of $2.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.52.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) trade information

Sporting 8.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the DCTH stock price touched $5.51 or saw a rise of 8.32%. Year-to-date, Delcath Systems Inc. shares have moved 53.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) have changed 14.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -299.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -135.93% from current levels.

Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Delcath Systems Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.06%, compared to 9.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 43.50% and 63.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 44.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $680k for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $800k and $810k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -15.00% for the current quarter and 165.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -14.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

DCTH Dividends

Delcath Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.46% with a share float percentage of 38.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Delcath Systems Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 60926.0 shares worth more than $0.36 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 83.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 52.83% shares in the company for having 38443.0 shares of worth $0.31 million while later fund manager owns 18073.0 shares of worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 24.83% of company’s outstanding stock.