How Is The NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.49B, closed the last trade at $6.50 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 1.88% during that session. The NAAS stock price is -96.62% off its 52-week high price of $12.78 and 57.69% above the 52-week low of $2.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 933.60K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information

Sporting 1.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the NAAS stock price touched $6.50 or saw a rise of 4.41%. Year-to-date, NaaS Technology Inc. shares have moved 67.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) have changed 25.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -100.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -100.0% from current levels.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 36.27% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -227.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.57%.

NAAS Dividends

NaaS Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 22 and August 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.16% with a share float percentage of 4.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NaaS Technology Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 1.46 million shares worth more than $9.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Invesco Ltd. held 2.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 74651.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.49 million and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.96% shares in the company for having 1.46 million shares of worth $9.5 million while later fund manager owns 9484.0 shares of worth $61646.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.