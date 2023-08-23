How Is My Size Inc.(NASDAQ: MYSZ) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.00M, closed the recent trade at $2.46 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 6.96% during that session. The MYSZ stock price is -244.31% off its 52-week high price of $8.47 and 58.54% above the 52-week low of $1.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 130.06K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that My Size Inc. (MYSZ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.29.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

Sporting 6.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the MYSZ stock price touched $2.46 or saw a rise of 10.22%. Year-to-date, My Size Inc. shares have moved -9.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 73.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) have changed 132.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 26780.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -21.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.95% from the levels at last check today.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that My Size Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 55.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 55.56%, compared to 22.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -892.30% and -1,277.80% for the next quarter.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

MYSZ Dividends

My Size Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.74% with a share float percentage of 9.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with My Size Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jane Street Group, LLC with over 21756.0 shares worth more than $23929.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Jane Street Group, LLC held 0.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sandy Spring Bank, with the holding of over 365.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $401.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.