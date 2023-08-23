How Is Fox Corporation. (NASDAQ: FOX) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.51B, closed the recent trade at $30.60 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.03% during that session. The FOX stock price is -12.48% off its 52-week high price of $34.42 and 13.89% above the 52-week low of $26.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 million shares.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) trade information

Sporting 0.03% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the FOX stock price touched $30.60 or saw a rise of 2.98%. Year-to-date, Fox Corporation shares have moved 7.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) have changed -1.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $44.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -43.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.5% from the levels at last check today.

Fox Corporation (FOX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -9.14% over the past 6 months, compared to -17.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.84 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.37 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2019. Year-ago sales stood $7.42 billion and $7.94 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.70% for the current quarter and 5.50% for the next.

FOX Dividends

Fox Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.52 at a share yield of 1.70%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.78% with a share float percentage of 97.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fox Corporation having a total of 561 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 16.14 million shares worth more than $514.6 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 6.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.57 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $400.82 million and represent 5.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.57% shares in the company for having 8.42 million shares of worth $263.61 million while later fund manager owns 4.31 million shares of worth $134.84 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.83% of company’s outstanding stock.