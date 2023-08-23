Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Heliogen Inc. (HLGN)

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 8.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.46M, closed the last trade at $0.21 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 5.50% during that session. The HLGN stock price is -1171.43% off its 52-week high price of $2.67 and 9.52% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) trade information

Sporting 5.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the HLGN stock price touched $0.21 or saw a rise of 14.98%. Year-to-date, Heliogen Inc. shares have moved -69.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) have changed -24.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.63.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -26.51% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 132.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.39 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.39 million and $3.1 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -41.70% for the current quarter and 60.30% for the next.

HLGN Dividends

Heliogen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.01% with a share float percentage of 44.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Heliogen Inc. having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 6.43 million shares worth more than $1.36 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 3.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd, with the holding of over 1.36 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.29 million and represent 0.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.38% shares in the company for having 4.87 million shares of worth $1.03 million while later fund manager owns 1.27 million shares of worth $0.27 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.62% of company’s outstanding stock.