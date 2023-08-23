GRI Bio Inc. (GRI) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

GRI Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) has a beta value of -1.17 and has seen 1.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.67M, closed the recent trade at $2.30 per share which meant it lost -$0.38 on the day or -14.18% during that session. The GRI stock price is -1504.35% off its 52-week high price of $36.90 and -9.57% below the 52-week low of $2.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5250.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.90K shares.

GRI Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) trade information

Sporting -14.18% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the GRI stock price touched $2.30 or saw a rise of 37.67%. Year-to-date, GRI Bio Inc. shares have moved -73.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GRI Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) have changed -36.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 3160.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $360.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.36% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $360.00 while the price target rests at a high of $360.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -15552.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15552.17% from the levels at last check today.

GRI Bio Inc. (GRI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -87.40% over the past 6 months.

GRI Dividends

GRI Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GRI Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.59% with a share float percentage of 13.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GRI Bio Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Altium Capital Management, LP with over 1.18 million shares worth more than $5.01 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Altium Capital Management, LP held 39.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 14878.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $63231.0 and represent 0.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 275.0 shares of worth $1643.0 while later fund manager owns 318.0 shares of worth $1900.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.