Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 4.34% Stock Price Incline

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.47B, closed the recent trade at $4.81 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 4.34% during that session. The EQX stock price is -21.41% off its 52-week high price of $5.84 and 51.14% above the 52-week low of $2.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.63 million shares.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Sporting 4.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the EQX stock price touched $4.81 or saw a rise of 0.82%. Year-to-date, Equinox Gold Corp. shares have moved 46.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) have changed -6.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.96.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Equinox Gold Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 32.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 86.67%, compared to 17.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.00%.

0 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $245.1 million for the current quarter. 0 have an estimated revenue figure of $259.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.30% over the past 5 years.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.74% with a share float percentage of 53.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equinox Gold Corp. having a total of 245 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 29.75 million shares worth more than $136.25 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 9.33 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.72 million and represent 2.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.77% shares in the company for having 18.0 million shares of worth $92.72 million while later fund manager owns 11.29 million shares of worth $58.14 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.62% of company’s outstanding stock.