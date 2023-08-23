Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has a beta value of 0.28 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $513.95B, closed the recent trade at $550.23 per share which meant it lost -$3.43 on the day or -0.62% during that session. The LLY stock price is -1.07% off its 52-week high price of $556.09 and 46.15% above the 52-week low of $296.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.86 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.96.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) trade information

Sporting -0.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the LLY stock price touched $550.23 or saw a rise of 1.29%. Year-to-date, Eli Lilly and Company shares have moved 50.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) have changed 20.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $545.75, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.82% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $300.00 while the price target rests at a high of $633.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -15.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 45.48% from the levels at last check today.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eli Lilly and Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 67.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.78%, compared to -9.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 49.50% and 52.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.90%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.91 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.47 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $6.94 billion and $7.3 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.30% for the current quarter and 29.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 12.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.81%.

LLY Dividends

Eli Lilly and Company is expected to release its next earnings report on November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 4.52 at a share yield of 0.82%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.99% with a share float percentage of 84.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eli Lilly and Company having a total of 3,403 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lilly Endowment, Inc with over 101.03 million shares worth more than $47.38 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Lilly Endowment, Inc held 10.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 69.92 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.79 billion and represent 7.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.79% shares in the company for having 26.48 million shares of worth $9.09 billion while later fund manager owns 18.4 million shares of worth $6.32 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.94% of company’s outstanding stock.