CRH plc Shares Are Up 52.51% Since The Beginning Of The Year

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.64B, closed the recent trade at $57.48 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 0.47% during that session. The CRH stock price is -5.64% off its 52-week high price of $60.72 and 45.69% above the 52-week low of $31.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CRH plc (CRH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) trade information

Sporting 0.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the CRH stock price touched $57.48 or saw a rise of 0.71%. Year-to-date, CRH plc shares have moved 44.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) have changed -3.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $65.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.75% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $36.62 while the price target rests at a high of $86.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -49.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.29% from the levels at last check today.

CRH plc (CRH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CRH plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.36%, compared to 12.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.30%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 14.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.20%.

CRH Dividends

CRH plc is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.27 at a share yield of 2.21%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.