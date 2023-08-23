Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) has a beta value of 0.28 and has seen 3.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.25B, closed the last trade at $27.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -1.06% during that session. The CTRA stock price is -12.47% off its 52-week high price of $31.38 and 20.25% above the 52-week low of $22.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 17 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sporting -1.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the CTRA stock price touched $27.90 or saw a rise of 1.52%. Year-to-date, Coterra Energy Inc. shares have moved 15.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) have changed 3.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.72, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $42.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -50.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.81% from current levels.

Figures show that Coterra Energy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -52.83%, compared to -29.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 79.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 121.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -11.26%.

Coterra Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.65 at a share yield of 5.91%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Insiders own 1.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.84% with a share float percentage of 97.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coterra Energy Inc. having a total of 1,080 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 88.03 million shares worth more than $2.23 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 11.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 66.77 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.69 billion and represent 8.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.00% shares in the company for having 23.0 million shares of worth $574.31 million while later fund manager owns 22.76 million shares of worth $559.09 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.97% of company’s outstanding stock.