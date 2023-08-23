Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Is Up 27.75%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 1.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.66B, closed the recent trade at $24.03 per share which meant it gained $5.22 on the day or 27.75% during that session. The RCUS stock price is -50.35% off its 52-week high price of $36.13 and 34.67% above the 52-week low of $15.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) trade information

Sporting 27.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the RCUS stock price touched $24.03 or saw a rise of 5.24%. Year-to-date, Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares have moved 16.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have changed 24.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.46.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 25.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.90%, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25.60% and -22.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.90%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $27.57 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $25.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $21.89 million and $34 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.90% for the current quarter and -25.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.80% over the past 5 years.

RCUS Dividends

Arcus Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.64% with a share float percentage of 110.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arcus Biosciences Inc. having a total of 277 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.47 million shares worth more than $192.38 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 12.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 4.56 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $92.57 million and represent 6.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.97% shares in the company for having 3.7 million shares of worth $75.16 million while later fund manager owns 3.19 million shares of worth $64.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.29% of company’s outstanding stock.