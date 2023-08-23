Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) Forecast To Gain 10.82% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has a beta value of 1.94 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.82B, closed the recent trade at $15.16 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 0.73% during that session. The ABR stock price is -17.02% off its 52-week high price of $17.74 and 33.38% above the 52-week low of $10.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.23 million shares.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) trade information

Sporting 0.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the ABR stock price touched $15.16 or saw a rise of 2.13%. Year-to-date, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares have moved 14.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) have changed -5.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 43.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.82% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -25.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.06% from the levels at last check today.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.38%, compared to -16.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.80% and -10.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100.37 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $96.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $86 million and $113.06 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.70% for the current quarter and -14.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -29.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.00%.

ABR Dividends

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.72 at a share yield of 11.35%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.08% with a share float percentage of 56.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arbor Realty Trust Inc. having a total of 360 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 24.98 million shares worth more than $370.2 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 13.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 17.9 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $265.31 million and represent 9.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.83% shares in the company for having 7.14 million shares of worth $105.86 million while later fund manager owns 4.99 million shares of worth $57.37 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.68% of company’s outstanding stock.