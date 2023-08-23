AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Gain 1.53%, Marking Win By Bears

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 3.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $315.52M, closed the last trade at $1.33 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.53% during that session. The AMTD stock price is -260.9% off its 52-week high price of $4.80 and 2.26% above the 52-week low of $1.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 136.73K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) trade information

Sporting 1.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the AMTD stock price touched $1.33 or saw a rise of 13.07%. Year-to-date, AMTD IDEA Group shares have moved -26.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) have changed -14.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $139.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $139.79 while the price target rests at a high of $139.79. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -10410.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10410.53% from current levels.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -19.88% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -38.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $37.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2021. Year-ago sales stood $33.07 million and $38.26 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -33.50% for the current quarter and -1.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.50% over the past 5 years.

AMTD Dividends

AMTD IDEA Group is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.30% with a share float percentage of 1.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMTD IDEA Group having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shay Capital LLC with over 0.73 million shares worth more than $1.15 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Shay Capital LLC held 0.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 0.64 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.01 million and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and Trust for Professional Managers-ActivePassive International Equity ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 79252.0 shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 43450.0 shares of worth $65609.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.