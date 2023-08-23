Acelyrin Inc.. (NASDAQ: SLRN) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 6.70%

Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.84B, closed the last trade at $28.82 per share which meant it gained $1.81 on the day or 6.70% during that session. The SLRN stock price is 2.12% off its 52-week high price of $28.21 and 42.4% above the 52-week low of $16.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 699.89K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.48.

Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) trade information

Sporting 6.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the SLRN stock price touched $28.82 or saw a rise of 1.27%. Year-to-date, Acelyrin Inc. shares have moved 22.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) have changed 24.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $29.00 while the price target rests at a high of $68.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -135.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.62% from current levels.

Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) estimates and forecasts

SLRN Dividends

Acelyrin Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.32% with a share float percentage of 38.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Acelyrin Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ayurmaya Capital Management Company, LP with over 9.33 million shares worth more than $195.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Ayurmaya Capital Management Company, LP held 9.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 7.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $155.84 million and represent 7.67% of shares outstanding.