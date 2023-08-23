10.89 Gain Turns Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 1.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $171.86M, closed the recent trade at $1.38 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 10.89% during that session. The MREO stock price is -10.14% off its 52-week high price of $1.52 and 64.49% above the 52-week low of $0.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.57 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Sporting 10.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/22/23 when the MREO stock price touched $1.38 or saw a rise of 1.43%. Year-to-date, Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares have moved 83.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) have changed 18.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -262.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -189.86% from the levels at last check today.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 42.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 91.89%, compared to 12.50% for the industry.

MREO Dividends

Mereo BioPharma Group plc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 17 and November 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.10% with a share float percentage of 51.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mereo BioPharma Group plc having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rubric Capital Management LP with over 11.62 million shares worth more than $15.33 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Rubric Capital Management LP held 17.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Suvretta Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 7.36 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.72 million and represent 10.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Tekla Healthcare Investors and Tekla Life Sciences Investors. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 1.06 million shares of worth $0.75 million while later fund manager owns 0.49 million shares of worth $0.34 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.