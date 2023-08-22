Why Should Aramark (ARMK) Be In Your Portfolio?

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.66B, closed the recent trade at $37.22 per share which meant it gained $0.71 on the day or 1.94% during that session. The ARMK stock price is -22.84% off its 52-week high price of $45.72 and 17.46% above the 52-week low of $30.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aramark (ARMK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.65.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) trade information

Sporting 1.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the ARMK stock price touched $37.22 or saw a rise of 3.35%. Year-to-date, Aramark shares have moved -9.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have changed -12.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.96, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.02% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $38.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -34.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.1% from the levels at last check today.

Aramark (ARMK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aramark shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.55%, compared to 4.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 32.70% and 31.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.70%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.79 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.92 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 286.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.91%.

ARMK Dividends

Aramark is expected to release its next earnings report between November 13 and November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.44 at a share yield of 1.18%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 116.77% with a share float percentage of 117.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aramark having a total of 523 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 33.66 million shares worth more than $1.45 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Capital International Investors held 12.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 25.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.09 billion and represent 9.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Balanced Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.06% shares in the company for having 15.8 million shares of worth $565.47 million while later fund manager owns 11.38 million shares of worth $407.23 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.37% of company’s outstanding stock.