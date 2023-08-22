Why Invest In Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 16.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.52B, closed the last trade at $7.35 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 1.94% during that session. The NU stock price is -12.79% off its 52-week high price of $8.29 and 53.88% above the 52-week low of $3.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.77 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Sporting 1.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the NU stock price touched $7.35 or saw a rise of 10.37%. Year-to-date, Nu Holdings Ltd. shares have moved 80.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) have changed -7.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 57.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.51, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -49.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 45.58% from current levels.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nu Holdings Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 47.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 325.00%, compared to 19.40% for the industry.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.35% with a share float percentage of 75.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nu Holdings Ltd. having a total of 413 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. with over 414.28 million shares worth more than $3.27 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. held 11.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Galileo (ptc) Ltd, with the holding of over 344.54 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.72 billion and represent 9.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.38% shares in the company for having 49.83 million shares of worth $231.71 million while later fund manager owns 46.98 million shares of worth $223.64 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.30% of company’s outstanding stock.