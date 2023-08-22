When Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Will Be A Good Investment?

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has a beta value of 2.10 and has seen 51.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $386.93M, closed the recent trade at $6.18 per share which meant it gained $2.26 on the day or 57.65% during that session. The FULC stock price is -142.72% off its 52-week high price of $15.00 and 63.59% above the 52-week low of $2.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 690.02K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) trade information

Sporting 57.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the FULC stock price touched $6.18 or saw a rise of 0.8%. Year-to-date, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -15.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 46.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) have changed 65.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.42% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -158.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.28% from the levels at last check today.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.33%, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.80% and 2.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -41.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.32 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.54 million and $685k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -48.00% for the current quarter and 142.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -6.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.40%.

FULC Dividends

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 06 and November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.73% with a share float percentage of 100.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 168 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 11.61 million shares worth more than $38.31 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 18.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, with the holding of over 6.06 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.01 million and represent 9.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.35% shares in the company for having 1.45 million shares of worth $8.75 million while later fund manager owns 1.33 million shares of worth $8.05 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.