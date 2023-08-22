Wall Street Was Disappointed By Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB)’s 0.93% Stock Price Incline

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 18.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.79B, closed the last trade at $3.27 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.93% during that session. The GRAB stock price is -23.24% off its 52-week high price of $4.03 and 33.03% above the 52-week low of $2.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.64 million shares.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Sporting 0.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the GRAB stock price touched $3.27 or saw a rise of 5.22%. Year-to-date, Grab Holdings Limited shares have moved 1.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) have changed -9.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 101.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.84.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Grab Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 63.64%, compared to 19.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.70% and 37.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 59.70%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $546.12 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $576.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $321 million and $382 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 70.10% for the current quarter and 50.90% for the next.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.57% with a share float percentage of 74.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grab Holdings Limited having a total of 444 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 709.27 million shares worth more than $2.43 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 18.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 288.42 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $989.28 million and represent 7.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc.. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.23% shares in the company for having 82.86 million shares of worth $249.41 million while later fund manager owns 58.92 million shares of worth $177.35 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.59% of company’s outstanding stock.