Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC): What Is Good About Stock?

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) has a beta value of 0.34 and has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.68M, closed the recent trade at $0.93 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 7.83% during that session. The VINC stock price is -109.68% off its 52-week high price of $1.95 and 32.26% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 55330.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 110.44K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.46.

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) trade information

Sporting 7.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the VINC stock price touched $0.93 or saw a rise of 2.8%. Year-to-date, Vincerx Pharma Inc. shares have moved -9.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) have changed -22.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.25.

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vincerx Pharma Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.51%, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.50% and 44.60% for the next quarter.

VINC Dividends

Vincerx Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.47% with a share float percentage of 81.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vincerx Pharma Inc. having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 2.06 million shares worth more than $1.82 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 9.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sage Rhino Capital LLC, with the holding of over 1.69 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.48 million and represent 7.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 0.33 million shares of worth $0.29 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $0.15 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.82% of company’s outstanding stock.