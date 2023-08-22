Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 1.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $149.92M, closed the last trade at $0.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.86% during that session. The RBOT stock price is -402.2% off its 52-week high price of $4.57 and 9.89% above the 52-week low of $0.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 885.50K shares.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) trade information

Sporting -1.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the RBOT stock price touched $0.91 or saw a rise of 5.02%. Year-to-date, Vicarious Surgical Inc. shares have moved -55.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) have changed -55.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 23.9.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vicarious Surgical Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -70.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.08%, compared to 9.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.00% and -77.80% for the next quarter.

RBOT Dividends

Vicarious Surgical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.06% with a share float percentage of 65.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vicarious Surgical Inc. having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VK Services, LLC with over 23.32 million shares worth more than $42.68 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, VK Services, LLC held 21.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.84 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.03 million and represent 3.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.27% shares in the company for having 1.35 million shares of worth $2.73 million while later fund manager owns 1.16 million shares of worth $3.25 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.08% of company’s outstanding stock.