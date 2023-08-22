Unity Software Inc. (U) Shares Are Down -32.52% So Far This Year

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) has a beta value of 2.44 and has seen 7.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.01B, closed the last trade at $34.51 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.29% during that session. The U stock price is -45.12% off its 52-week high price of $50.08 and 38.51% above the 52-week low of $21.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Unity Software Inc. (U) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) trade information

Sporting 0.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the U stock price touched $34.51 or saw a rise of 4.98%. Year-to-date, Unity Software Inc. shares have moved 20.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) have changed -22.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $61.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -76.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 65.23% from current levels.

Unity Software Inc. (U) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Unity Software Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 243.90%, compared to 21.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 221.40% and 1,900.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 56.50%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $554.19 million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $593.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $322.88 million and $450.97 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 71.60% for the current quarter and 31.50% for the next.

U Dividends

Unity Software Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.