Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Dropped -11.06% In One Month

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.39M, closed the recent trade at $0.26 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 3.39% during that session. The TNON stock price is -1096.15% off its 52-week high price of $3.11 and 23.08% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 739.96K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) trade information

Sporting 3.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the TNON stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 1.89%. Year-to-date, Tenon Medical Inc. shares have moved -83.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) have changed -11.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1053.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1053.85% from the levels at last check today.

Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -89.64% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 502.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.24 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $208k and $277k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 496.20% for the current quarter and 528.20% for the next.

TNON Dividends

Tenon Medical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.52% with a share float percentage of 24.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenon Medical Inc. having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TMD Wealth Management, LLC with over 3.58 million shares worth more than $0.99 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, TMD Wealth Management, LLC held 15.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC, with the holding of over 0.45 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 1.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.69% shares in the company for having 78060.0 shares of worth $0.18 million while later fund manager owns 58003.0 shares of worth $91644.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.