Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Disappoints Wall Street With -3.27% Stock Price Loss

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.65B, closed the last trade at $36.41 per share which meant it lost -$1.23 on the day or -3.27% during that session. The SYM stock price is -76.16% off its 52-week high price of $64.14 and 75.97% above the 52-week low of $8.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 million shares.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

Sporting -3.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the SYM stock price touched $36.41 or saw a rise of 18.73%. Year-to-date, Symbotic Inc. shares have moved 204.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) have changed -16.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.56.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Symbotic Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 109.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -318.18%, compared to 19.40% for the industry.

SYM Dividends

Symbotic Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.16% with a share float percentage of 85.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Symbotic Inc. having a total of 121 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Softbank Group Corporation with over 22.0 million shares worth more than $941.82 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Softbank Group Corporation held 27.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SB Global Advisers Ltd, with the holding of over 20.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $238.8 million and represent 24.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 0.61 million shares of worth $13.92 million while later fund manager owns 0.49 million shares of worth $11.27 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.82% of company’s outstanding stock.