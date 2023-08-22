Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Has A Promising Outlook For 2023

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $109.93B, closed the recent trade at $96.64 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 0.18% during that session. The SBUX stock price is -19.5% off its 52-week high price of $115.48 and 15.49% above the 52-week low of $81.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.59 million shares.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) trade information

Sporting 0.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the SBUX stock price touched $96.64 or saw a rise of 3.45%. Year-to-date, Starbucks Corporation shares have moved -2.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) have changed -5.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.4.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Starbucks Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.55%, compared to 12.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.80% and 28.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.30%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.3 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.76 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -20.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.30%.

SBUX Dividends

Starbucks Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.12 at a share yield of 2.19%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.