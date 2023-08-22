SOS Limited (SOS) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 5.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.03M, closed the last trade at $8.95 per share which meant it gained $4.46 on the day or 99.33% during that session. The SOS stock price is -6.15% off its 52-week high price of $9.50 and 71.62% above the 52-week low of $2.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 81250.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 303.18K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SOS Limited (SOS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 5.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) trade information

Sporting 99.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the SOS stock price touched $8.95 . Year-to-date, SOS Limited shares have moved 227.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 104.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) have changed 49.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $100.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $100.00 while the price target rests at a high of $100.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1017.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1017.32% from current levels.

SOS Limited (SOS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 53.78% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -19.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.03 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2019. Year-ago sales stood $34.91 million and $7.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -62.70% for the current quarter and 200.90% for the next.

SOS Dividends

SOS Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.31% with a share float percentage of 0.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SOS Limited having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF with over 3581.0 shares worth more than $16830.0. As of Feb 27, 2023, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held 0.06% of shares outstanding.