Shares Of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Declined -52.54% In One Month

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 3.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.76M, closed the recent trade at $0.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -44.27% during that session. The FRBK stock price is -825.64% off its 52-week high price of $3.61 and -58.97% below the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 683.66K shares.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) trade information

Sporting -44.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the FRBK stock price touched $0.39 or saw a rise of 49.35%. Year-to-date, Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares have moved -81.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -48.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) have changed -52.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.14.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -80.78% over the past 6 months, compared to -13.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $27.28 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $26.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $41.7 million and $51.75 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -34.60% for the current quarter and -49.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.10% over the past 5 years.

FRBK Dividends

Republic First Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 21 and August 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.04% with a share float percentage of 61.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Republic First Bancorp Inc. having a total of 139 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CPV Partners, LLC with over 5.44 million shares worth more than $4.9 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, CPV Partners, LLC held 7.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.62 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.15 million and represent 6.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.02% shares in the company for having 1.29 million shares of worth $2.59 million while later fund manager owns 1.17 million shares of worth $2.53 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.84% of company’s outstanding stock.