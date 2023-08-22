Shares In STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) -13.04% Down, YTD

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 10.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.98B, closed the last trade at $42.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.84 on the day or -1.95% during that session. The STAA stock price is -146.91% off its 52-week high price of $104.22 and 2.99% above the 52-week low of $40.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 771.43K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) trade information

Sporting -1.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the STAA stock price touched $42.21 or saw a rise of 3.59%. Year-to-date, STAAR Surgical Company shares have moved -13.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) have changed -23.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $56.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45.00 while the price target rests at a high of $66.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -56.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.61% from current levels.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that STAAR Surgical Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -26.23%, compared to 1.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 55.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 58.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

STAA Dividends

STAAR Surgical Company is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.47% with a share float percentage of 103.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with STAAR Surgical Company having a total of 341 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Broadwood Capital, Inc. with over 8.78 million shares worth more than $461.73 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Broadwood Capital, Inc. held 18.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.34 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $333.26 million and represent 13.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.11% shares in the company for having 1.5 million shares of worth $83.15 million while later fund manager owns 1.46 million shares of worth $70.94 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.03% of company’s outstanding stock.