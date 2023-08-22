Rio Tinto Group. (NYSE:RIO) Forecast To Rise 24.64% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $100.51B, closed the recent trade at $60.36 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 0.68% during that session. The RIO stock price is -33.38% off its 52-week high price of $80.51 and 15.64% above the 52-week low of $50.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) trade information

Sporting 0.68% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the RIO stock price touched $60.36 or saw a rise of 1.23%. Year-to-date, Rio Tinto Group shares have moved -15.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) have changed -9.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $80.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.64% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $73.50 while the price target rests at a high of $92.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -52.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.77% from the levels at last check today.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rio Tinto Group shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.37%, compared to 5.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -41.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.30%.

RIO Dividends

Rio Tinto Group is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 6.69 at a share yield of 11.08%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.04% with a share float percentage of 11.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rio Tinto Group having a total of 845 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 16.44 million shares worth more than $1.05 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 1.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 14.89 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $950.76 million and represent 1.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.64% shares in the company for having 7.97 million shares of worth $546.44 million while later fund manager owns 6.32 million shares of worth $450.22 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.