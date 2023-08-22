ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN) Gains 18.26%, Causing Bears To Win

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN) has a beta value of 0.80 and has seen 3.16 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.09M, closed the recent trade at $1.88 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 18.26% during that session. The PMN stock price is -376.06% off its 52-week high price of $8.95 and 20.21% above the 52-week low of $1.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 315.99K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN) trade information

Sporting 18.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the PMN stock price touched $1.88 or saw a rise of 18.26%. Year-to-date, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. shares have moved -56.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN) have changed -56.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 242.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.22% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $19.23 while the price target rests at a high of $19.23. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -922.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -922.87% from the levels at last check today.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.57%, compared to 12.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.50% over the past 5 years.

PMN Dividends

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 13 and November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.20% with a share float percentage of 2.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Northeast Financial Consultants Inc with over 100000.0 shares worth more than $0.39 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc held 1.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is IEQ Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 39191.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.15 million and represent 0.46% of shares outstanding.