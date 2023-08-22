Nxu Inc. (NXU) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

Nxu Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU) has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.25M, closed the last trade at $0.20 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 4.47% during that session. The NXU stock price is -121895.0% off its 52-week high price of $243.99 and 10.0% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 938.77K shares.

Nxu Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU) trade information

Sporting 4.47% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the NXU stock price touched $0.20 or saw a rise of 1.96%. Year-to-date, Nxu Inc. shares have moved -93.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nxu Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU) have changed -67.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.53.

Nxu Inc. (NXU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -81.27% over the past 6 months.

NXU Dividends

Nxu Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nxu Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.48% with a share float percentage of 3.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nxu Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc with over 0.37 million shares worth more than $0.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc held 0.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.21 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.