Investors In UiPath Inc. (PATH) Will Start Making Money Again

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.31B, closed the recent trade at $15.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.21% during that session. The PATH stock price is -32.32% off its 52-week high price of $19.94 and 30.99% above the 52-week low of $10.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UiPath Inc. (PATH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Sporting -0.21% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the PATH stock price touched $15.07 or saw a rise of 2.77%. Year-to-date, UiPath Inc. shares have moved 18.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) have changed -11.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 43.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.93% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -65.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.17% from the levels at last check today.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that UiPath Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 135.71%, compared to 19.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 250.00% and 20.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.70%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $282.14 million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $315.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2023.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 48.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 31.70%.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on September 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.75% with a share float percentage of 71.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UiPath Inc. having a total of 490 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 48.28 million shares worth more than $730.01 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 10.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 35.08 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $530.37 million and represent 7.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.73% shares in the company for having 27.22 million shares of worth $411.57 million while later fund manager owns 9.21 million shares of worth $139.18 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.94% of company’s outstanding stock.