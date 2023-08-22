Investor Trust Slackened After Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Shares Gained By $0.01

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $203.17M, closed the last trade at $0.31 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.24% during that session. The NUTX stock price is -1206.45% off its 52-week high price of $4.05 and 3.23% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.54 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Sporting 2.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the NUTX stock price touched $0.31 or saw a rise of 10.35%. Year-to-date, Nutex Health Inc. shares have moved -83.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) have changed -23.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -867.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -706.45% from current levels.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nutex Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -77.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.00%, compared to 5.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $63.25 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $67.85 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 54.90% over the past 5 years.

NUTX Dividends

Nutex Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.35% with a share float percentage of 12.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nutex Health Inc. having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 9.72 million shares worth more than $4.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Truist Financial Corp, with the holding of over 3.45 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.45 million and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.78% shares in the company for having 5.08 million shares of worth $6.97 million while later fund manager owns 2.07 million shares of worth $2.78 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.