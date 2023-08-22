Investor Confidence Shakens After Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Share Prices Gain $0.06

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) has a beta value of 0.45 and has seen 3.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.03M, closed the last trade at $0.68 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 9.22% during that session. The DBGI stock price is -2372.06% off its 52-week high price of $16.81 and 48.53% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 336.95K shares.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information

Sporting 9.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the DBGI stock price touched $0.68 or saw a rise of 31.31%. Year-to-date, Digital Brands Group Inc. shares have moved -83.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 58.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) have changed 17.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.16.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -66.62% over the past 6 months.

DBGI Dividends

Digital Brands Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.94% with a share float percentage of 2.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Digital Brands Group Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LP with over 86266.0 shares worth more than $56763.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, HRT Financial LP held 1.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 29400.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19345.0 and represent 0.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 2496.0 shares of worth $10533.0 while later fund manager owns 371.0 shares of worth $571.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.