Investor Confidence Shakens After BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) Share Prices Loss -$0.36

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $117.55M, closed the last trade at $3.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -8.31% during that session. The BTAI stock price is -759.45% off its 52-week high price of $34.12 and 3.78% above the 52-week low of $3.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.96 million shares.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) trade information

Sporting -8.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the BTAI stock price touched $3.97 or saw a rise of 13.13%. Year-to-date, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -81.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have changed -64.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.32.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -87.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.87%, compared to 12.50% for the industry.

BTAI Dividends

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.64% with a share float percentage of 87.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.37 million shares worth more than $29.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 14.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 2.07 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.8 million and represent 7.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.58% shares in the company for having 1.33 million shares of worth $42.41 million while later fund manager owns 0.65 million shares of worth $13.86 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.