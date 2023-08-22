Investor Confidence Dwindles After Confluent Inc.. (NASDAQ: CFLT) Shares Gain By About 0.34

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 1.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.77B, closed the last trade at $32.49 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 1.06% during that session. The CFLT stock price is -26.87% off its 52-week high price of $41.22 and 48.91% above the 52-week low of $16.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Confluent Inc. (CFLT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Sporting 1.06% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the CFLT stock price touched $32.49 or saw a rise of 4.16%. Year-to-date, Confluent Inc. shares have moved 46.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) have changed -12.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -38.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.66% from current levels.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Confluent Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 28.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 93.10%, compared to 19.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 144.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.50%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $195.07 million for the current quarter. 22 have an estimated revenue figure of $212.06 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $144.81 million and $168.67 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.70% for the current quarter and 25.70% for the next.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.90% with a share float percentage of 84.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Confluent Inc. having a total of 361 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 17.8 million shares worth more than $628.58 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 8.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Altimeter Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 16.31 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $575.76 million and represent 7.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.05% shares in the company for having 5.71 million shares of worth $126.99 million while later fund manager owns 3.79 million shares of worth $84.24 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.02% of company’s outstanding stock.