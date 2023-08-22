Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.95B, closed the recent trade at $13.91 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.36% during that session. The HAYW stock price is -9.42% off its 52-week high price of $15.22 and 42.7% above the 52-week low of $7.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.01 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) trade information

Sporting 0.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the HAYW stock price touched $13.91 or saw a rise of 2.59%. Year-to-date, Hayward Holdings Inc. shares have moved 47.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) have changed 10.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.26% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -36.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.92% from the levels at last check today.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hayward Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.78%, compared to 6.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -42.90% and 118.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.20%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $215.79 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $314.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $240.38 million and $258.97 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -10.20% for the current quarter and 21.40% for the next.

HAYW Dividends

Hayward Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 30 and November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 112.56% with a share float percentage of 113.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hayward Holdings Inc. having a total of 235 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Msd Partners, L.p. with over 71.54 million shares worth more than $919.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Msd Partners, L.p. held 33.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 25.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $323.84 million and represent 11.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.47% shares in the company for having 5.25 million shares of worth $61.57 million while later fund manager owns 4.74 million shares of worth $64.0 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.23% of company’s outstanding stock.