Geron Corporation Shares Are Up 20.09% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 9.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.34B, closed the last trade at $2.63 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.77% during that session. The GERN stock price is -46.01% off its 52-week high price of $3.84 and 25.86% above the 52-week low of $1.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.52 million shares.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Sporting 0.77% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the GERN stock price touched $2.63 or saw a rise of 12.91%. Year-to-date, Geron Corporation shares have moved 8.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) have changed -14.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Geron Corporation (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Geron Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -71.50%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $60k for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $60k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $90k and $103k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -33.30% for the current quarter and -41.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -5.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.60% with a share float percentage of 64.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Geron Corporation having a total of 249 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 35.98 million shares worth more than $115.49 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 6.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 31.54 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $101.26 million and represent 6.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 11.61 million shares of worth $28.1 million while later fund manager owns 10.86 million shares of worth $30.2 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.14% of company’s outstanding stock.