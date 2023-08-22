Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Shares Lost -$0.04 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.39B, closed the last trade at $6.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.62% during that session. The GENI stock price is -32.86% off its 52-week high price of $8.45 and 50.94% above the 52-week low of $3.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Sporting -0.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the GENI stock price touched $6.36 or saw a rise of 3.34%. Year-to-date, Genius Sports Limited shares have moved 78.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) have changed -15.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -135.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.06% from current levels.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Genius Sports Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.59%, compared to 19.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100.26 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $126.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $78.65 million and $105.34 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.50% for the current quarter and 20.20% for the next.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.14% with a share float percentage of 71.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genius Sports Limited having a total of 123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 20.53 million shares worth more than $127.06 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd held 9.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Granahan Investment Management LLC, with the holding of over 10.53 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65.17 million and represent 5.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and MFS New Discovery Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.48% shares in the company for having 5.1 million shares of worth $25.38 million while later fund manager owns 2.58 million shares of worth $12.48 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.