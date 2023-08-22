Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) Shares Have Gain 12.33% Over The Past Month

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 1.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.31B, closed the last trade at $90.39 per share which meant it gained $2.91 on the day or 3.33% during that session. The FRHC stock price is 1.67% off its 52-week high price of $88.88 and 47.3% above the 52-week low of $47.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 193.22K shares.

Sporting 3.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the FRHC stock price touched $90.39 or saw a rise of 9.16%. Year-to-date, Freedom Holding Corp. shares have moved 55.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) have changed 12.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.76.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 16.35% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $650.4 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 41.00% over the past 5 years.

FRHC Dividends

Freedom Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 71.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.64% with a share float percentage of 5.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Freedom Holding Corp. having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $12.55 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 92920.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.51 million and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Financial Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 37092.0 shares of worth $2.34 million while later fund manager owns 34184.0 shares of worth $2.49 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.