eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Slumps -1.13%, A Loss For Bears

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) has a beta value of 2.76 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.05B, closed the last trade at $19.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -1.13% during that session. The EXPI stock price is -32.24% off its 52-week high price of $25.39 and 48.12% above the 52-week low of $9.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 million shares.

Sporting -1.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the EXPI stock price touched $19.20 or saw a rise of 15.53%. Year-to-date, eXp World Holdings Inc. shares have moved 73.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) have changed -12.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.54.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that eXp World Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 29.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 170.00%, compared to -13.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -80.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

EXPI Dividends

eXp World Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 1.04%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 50.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.02% with a share float percentage of 56.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with eXp World Holdings Inc. having a total of 279 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 11.85 million shares worth more than $240.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 19.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.42 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $231.69 million and represent 18.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.99% shares in the company for having 3.04 million shares of worth $47.47 million while later fund manager owns 2.3 million shares of worth $25.44 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.77% of company’s outstanding stock.