DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) investors to reap big returns again

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 7.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.57B, closed the last trade at $27.29 per share which meant it gained $0.72 on the day or 2.71% during that session. The DKNG stock price is -26.38% off its 52-week high price of $34.49 and 60.83% above the 52-week low of $10.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.18 million shares.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Sporting 2.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/21/23 when the DKNG stock price touched $27.29 or saw a rise of 6.7%. Year-to-date, DraftKings Inc. shares have moved 139.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have changed -12.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.52.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DraftKings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 32.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.05%, compared to -0.40% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 16.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.10%.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.16% with a share float percentage of 59.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DraftKings Inc. having a total of 669 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 36.93 million shares worth more than $981.2 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 18.06 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $479.87 million and represent 3.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.51% shares in the company for having 16.23 million shares of worth $314.14 million while later fund manager owns 11.61 million shares of worth $132.2 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.51% of company’s outstanding stock.